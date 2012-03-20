(Adds dropped word "not" in final paragraph)
FRANKFURT, March 20 The euro zone needs to
address the problem of banks being overloaded with sovereign
debt from their home countries, European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.
Weidmann, who also heads the influential Bundesbank, said
the problem had been one of the key drivers of the euro zone
debt crisis as it had created a tie that dragged banks down when
sovereign debt prices plunged, which in turn increased the
pressure on the countries themselves.
"We need to know more about how to best address this
sovereign bank nexus," Weidmann said in a speech at the
Frankfurt Finance Summit
"An important channel of contagion has been the heavy
concentration of sovereign debt at the respective national
banks. When risk perceptions started to change, banks holding
large amounts of distressed sovereign debt became a severe
burden on financial stability."
Weidmann made no reference to future monetary policy in his
speech, which mainly focused on shaping regulation to avoid
future crises.
He added that he was "sceptical about correcting undesirable
results in the financial markets by direct prohibition or by
suppressing market activities," and said that while it was
important for central banks to be involved in regulation, their
role in it should not compromise their independence.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)