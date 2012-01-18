FRANKFURT Jan 18 The European bailout fund losing its triple-A rating shows that there are limits to how the debt crisis can be solved, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.

Governments must regain the trust of markets and the public by consolidating their budgets and reforming their economies, Weidmann said in the text of a speech at the Ludwigsburg chamber of commerce.

"EFSF losing S&P's top rating proves in my opinion again that there are limits to solving the crisis," Weidmann said.

"A credibility crisis can only be solved by keeping a consistent mid- to long-term perspective for the monetary union and sticking to treaties and agreements."

Weidmann said credit rating agencies should not be blamed for the crisis, arguing that they were messengers of bad news rather than the source of the problem and that financial regulators should rely less on rating agencies.

Weidmann also expressed hope that the debt crisis would see an end this year.

"2012 will be a decisive year for setting the future course for the monetary union. I am of the conviction that all participants have the clear will to overcome the crisis to preserve the stability of the monetary union which deserves the trust of the citizens," Weidmann said.

"I am confident that this will succeed."

The Bundesbank head warned governments against expecting the central bank to turn into saviour, saying that it has to stick to its mandate of ensuring stable prices while governments must ensure sustainability of public finances and engage in reforms.

"When that is not the case, monetary policy cannot simply jump in."

The ECB buying unlimited amounts of government bonds or setting maximum spreads to them would be bad policy, which would endanger the independence of the central bank and lead to higher interest rates after a loss of credibility, he said.

Weidmann echoed his colleague, Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen, in warning against watering down Europe's fiscal pact.

"It is too early for a final judgment, as the negotiations are still ongoing. But as things stand, they are not especially hopeful," Weidmann said.

Turning to Germany, the Bundesbank head said that the euro zone's largest economy was likely to show zero growth in the first quarter of this year before returning to growth path later this year.

Fears of a credit crunch in Germany were unfounded, he said. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)