FRANKFURT Jan 18 The European bailout
fund losing its triple-A rating shows that there are limits to
how the debt crisis can be solved, European Central Bank
Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.
Governments must regain the trust of markets and the public
by consolidating their budgets and reforming their economies,
Weidmann said in the text of a speech at the Ludwigsburg chamber
of commerce.
"EFSF losing S&P's top rating proves in my opinion again
that there are limits to solving the crisis," Weidmann said.
"A credibility crisis can only be solved by keeping a
consistent mid- to long-term perspective for the monetary union
and sticking to treaties and agreements."
Weidmann said credit rating agencies should not be blamed
for the crisis, arguing that they were messengers of bad news
rather than the source of the problem and that financial
regulators should rely less on rating agencies.
Weidmann also expressed hope that the debt crisis would see
an end this year.
"2012 will be a decisive year for setting the future course
for the monetary union. I am of the conviction that all
participants have the clear will to overcome the crisis to
preserve the stability of the monetary union which deserves the
trust of the citizens," Weidmann said.
"I am confident that this will succeed."
The Bundesbank head warned governments against expecting the
central bank to turn into saviour, saying that it has to stick
to its mandate of ensuring stable prices while governments must
ensure sustainability of public finances and engage in reforms.
"When that is not the case, monetary policy cannot simply
jump in."
The ECB buying unlimited amounts of government bonds or
setting maximum spreads to them would be bad policy, which would
endanger the independence of the central bank and lead to higher
interest rates after a loss of credibility, he said.
Weidmann echoed his colleague, Executive Board member Joerg
Asmussen, in warning against watering down Europe's fiscal pact.
"It is too early for a final judgment, as the negotiations
are still ongoing. But as things stand, they are not especially
hopeful," Weidmann said.
Turning to Germany, the Bundesbank head said that the euro
zone's largest economy was likely to show zero growth in the
first quarter of this year before returning to growth path later
this year.
Fears of a credit crunch in Germany were unfounded, he said.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)