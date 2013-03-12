BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust files for potential mixed shelf size undisclosed
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lqsXE0) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 12 Inflation pressures are easing in the euro zone and price expectations are firmly anchored, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.
"Inflation pressure is easing," Weidmann told a news conference after presenting the German Bundesbank's 2012 results. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel)
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lqsXE0) Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo & Co says on Feb 28, Susan Engel, a member of board of Wells Fargo & Company informed company that she will not stand for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, controlled by France's Renault