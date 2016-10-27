(Repeats story first published on Wednesday with no changes to
* Staff representatives issue warning to EU parliament
* Head of services says ECB fosters diversity
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Oct 26 Two staff representatives at
the European Central Bank complained on Wednesday of a work
environment in which dissent is discouraged, potentially
hobbling the bank's ability to spot the next financial crisis.
Carlos Bowles and Johannes Priesemann told the EU parliament
that job insecurity and favouritism were curtailing ECB staff's
willingness to speak out and fostering the kind of "groupthink"
that blinded institutions to the approach of the 2008 crisis.
"(If) only positive messages can make it to the top of the
hierarchy ladder ... that has an impact, for instance, on the
capacity to identify early indicators of financial crises,"
Bowles told the parliament's economic committee.
The hearing came days after the ECB annulled the appointment
of its new Brussels representative after Bowles and Priesemann
complained an adviser to chief economist Peter Praet had been
handpicked for the job, denying other candidates a chance.
An ECB staff survey conducted last year showed 65 percent of
respondents chose "knowing the 'right people'" as a way of
getting ahead at the ECB, a higher proportion than chose any
other factor.
"If it is not the best person who is picked for the job,
then you can expect they won't make the best decisions," Bowles
said on Wednesday. "Also, it creates an issue of group
thinking."
He called for the adoption of Germany's 'Mitbestimmung', or
co-determination model, where staff representatives have a voice
in hirings, firings and promotions.
ECB "FOSTERS DIVERSITY"
Speaking earlier before the same committee, the ECB's chief
services officer Michael Diemer defended the institution's
practices while saying they "could and should" be improved,
including by working with staff representatives.
"Based on feedback we received in the staff survey and in
view of the high number of applications we receive, we believe
... we offer a work environment which fosters diversity and is
supportive of our staff members' needs," Diemer said.
"We know that more could and should be done," he added.
Less than half of the ECB's staff is on a permanent
contract.
While more than 99 percent of those on so-called 'fixed-term
convertible' contracts are eventually offered a permanent job,
Priesemann said a three- to five-year wait before that happens
was enough to make them "subservient".
"A three or five-year probationary period disciplines the
staff and makes them subservient, and that is risky," he told
the hearing.
The ECB is accountable to the EU parliament and President
Mario Draghi is due to appear before the economic committee
later this year.
