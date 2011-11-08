Nov 8 U.S. solar company Energy Conversion Devices Inc ENER.O on Tuesday said it had suspended manufacturing to control inventories, will cut 500 jobs, and had hired an advisory firm to help it weigh alternatives for attracting additional investment.

ECD also said it has begun talks with holders of its outstanding senior convertible notes due 2013, which it hopes to restructure. [ID:nN1E79D1UE]

The Auburn, Hills, Michigan, company will temporarily idle its manufacturing, furloughing about 400 workers. The workers are located at its Michigan, Mexico, and Ontario, Canada, facilities.

In addition, 500 full-time positions will be eliminated by the end of the year, the company said.

ECD makes lightweight, flexible solar laminates for rooftops and buildings. It has not posted a profit since 2009. (Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles, editing by Matthew Lewis)