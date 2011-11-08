Nov 8 U.S. solar company Energy Conversion
Devices Inc ENER.O on Tuesday said it had suspended
manufacturing to control inventories, will cut 500 jobs, and
had hired an advisory firm to help it weigh alternatives for
attracting additional investment.
ECD also said it has begun talks with holders of its
outstanding senior convertible notes due 2013, which it hopes
to restructure. [ID:nN1E79D1UE]
The Auburn, Hills, Michigan, company will temporarily idle
its manufacturing, furloughing about 400 workers. The workers
are located at its Michigan, Mexico, and Ontario, Canada,
facilities.
In addition, 500 full-time positions will be eliminated by
the end of the year, the company said.
ECD makes lightweight, flexible solar laminates for
rooftops and buildings. It has not posted a profit since 2009.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles, editing by Matthew
Lewis)