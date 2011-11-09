(Adds cancellation of earnings call, executive comments,
Nov 8 Energy Conversion Devices Inc ENER.O on
Tuesday said it temporarily suspended manufacturing of its
lightweight solar products, is cutting 500 jobs and has hired
an advisory firm to help attract additional investment as it
struggles to compete in the cutthroat solar power industry.
The company said that "solar projects are having tremendous
difficulty closing" with the cutback in solar incentives in Europe
and a volatile credit market.
Interim President Jay Knoll, in a statement, also blamed "a
flood of cheap modules from foreign manufacturers" that "have
created an environment where very few projects are getting
completed without self-financing and steep discounts."
ECD, which is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, said it has
begun talks with holders of its outstanding senior convertible
notes due 2013, which it it said will be key to repositioning
its United Solar business. [ID:nN1E79D1UE]
The company plans to use proceeds from the previously
announced sale of its Ovonic Battery Company unit to invest in its
solar business. However, it also hired advisory firm AlixPartners
to help it evaluate strategies for attracting additional
investment. A closed-bid auction for the battery unit is
proceeding, ECD said.
The company also said it would postpone its quarterly
earnings conference call and will not file its results with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on time.
Like many in the solar industry, ECD is struggling to
contain costs as prices on solar panels nose-dived this year due
to pullbacks in government subsidy programs in top markets
Germany and Italy. Those subsidy cuts, combined with increased
manufacturing capacity of solar panels, has created a glut of
panels in the global market.
The industry turmoil has sent three U.S. solar companies
into bankruptcy since August.
ECD makes lightweight, flexible solar laminates for
rooftops and buildings. Its solar products have faced stiff
competition this year from traditional solar panels, prices on
which have dropped 40 percent this year. ECD's products are
less efficient at transforming sunlight into electricity than
traditional, silicon-based panels.
Stock prices have also been hammered by the solar carnage.
ECD's stock closed at 61 cents Tuesday on the Nasdaq, a decline
of 89 percent from its 52-week high of $5.38, reached last
December.
ECD said it will temporarily idle its manufacturing,
furloughing about 400 workers. The workers are located at its
Michigan, Mexico, and Ontario facilities.
Once market conditions improve, the company said it can
return to normal production levels within 60 days.
In addition, 500 full-time positions will be eliminated by
the end of the year, the company said.
The company has not posted a profit since 2009, and revenue
in the fiscal first quarter slipped 66 percent to $22 million,
the company said.
