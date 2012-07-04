SYDNEY, July 4 Australian casino group Crown Ltd
said on Wednesday it is now seeking regulatory approval
to raise its stake in rival Echo Entertainment to up to
25 percent from its current holding of 10 percent.
Crown and south east Asia's largest gambling group Genting
, which also owns about 10 percent of Echo, have been
circling the operator of the Sydney casino.
This year Crown, controlled by billionaire James Packer, had
sought regulatory approval to go above 10 percent but has now
amended the application to as high as 25 percent.
Under Echo's constitution, no single party can hold more
than 10 percent without regulatory approval.
Crown said the regulators have accepted the amended
application and no decision has been made.
Genting has also applied to raise its stake beyond 10
percent and sources with direct knowledge have said it would be
meeting regulators this week to present its case.
On Tuesday, the regulators allowed fund manager Perpetual
to raise its stake in Echo to up to 15 percent.
Perpetual had sought regulatory permission in late 2011.
But Thomson Reuters data shows Perpetual currently has a
stake in Echo of only 3.72 percent.
