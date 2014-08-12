UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Aug 13 Australian gaming company Echo Entertainment Group posted a 12 percent rise in core earnings on Wednesday, boosted by an improved performance from its Australian casinos.
Echo, which operates Sydney's Star casino, posted normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and excluding significant items of A$439.1 million ($406.9 million), above the raised guidance of A$430-A$435 million it gave in June.
(1 US dollar = 1.0792 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources