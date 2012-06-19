(Corrects first and fourth paragraphs to show Genting is based
in Malaysia, not Singapore. In first and third paragraphs, makes
clear purchase was by HK unit. In second paragraph, adds earlier
purchase was by Singapore unit.)
MELBOURNE, June 19 Malaysian gaming operator
Genting Group has lifted its stake in Australian
casino operator Echo Entertainment with the purchase of
19.26 million shares worth A$82.6 million ($83.3 million) by its
Hong Kong unit.
The shares represent about 2.8 percent of Echo, adding to an
unspecified stake in Echo that Genting acquired earlier this
month th rough its Singapore unit.
Genting Hong Kong said in a statement to the Hong
Kong stock exchange the investment was a good opportunity to
diversify its portfolio.
The Australian newspaper said on Tuesday that Genting met
last week with billionaire James Packer, who owns 10 percent of
Echo and is considering an alliance wi th Ge nting to help win
greater control of the owner of Sydney's only casino.
($1 = 0.9912 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)