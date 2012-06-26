MELBOURNE, June 26 Malaysian gaming group
Genting Group has applied to Australian state government
authorities to boost its stake in Australian casino operator
Echo Entertainment beyond 10 percent, a source familiar
with the situation said.
The New South Wales Liquor and Gaming Authority and a
spokesperson for Genting both declined to comment.
Genting earlier this month boosted its stake in Echo to
almost 10 percent, putting it on par with billionaire James
Packer who is seeking to gain control of the Australian casino
operator.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edmund Klamann)