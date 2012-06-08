* Genting speculated to be preparing for acquisition
* Packer wants to boost influence over rival Echo
* Echo's Sydney casino seen as 'crown jewel' -analyst
* Echo board bows to pressure, chairman resigns
* Echo shares jump 4.4 pct vs market's 1.1 pct fall
(Adds statement from Packer, analyst comments)
By Victoria Thieberger and Kevin Lim
MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, June 8 Singapore gaming
operator Genting said on Friday it had taken a stake
in Echo Entertainment, raising the prospect of a battle
for control over the $3 billion Australian casino company with
billionaire rival James Packer.
Packer, who wants to use Echo's licence to build a new
casino complex in Sydney to attract more Asian high-rollers, has
been agitating for change at Echo after building a 10 percent
stake in the company, and on Friday succeeded in ousting the
company's chairman.
Analysts speculated that Genting, Southeast Asia's largest
gaming group, was preparing for an acquisition, having built up
a war chest of S$3.9 billion ($3.1 billion), and said Echo's
Sydney casino would be the prize.
Genting, like its rivals such as Las Vegas titans Sands
and MGM Resorts, are racing to dominate the
Asian casino world - considered the most fertile ground for
gambling with about $45 billion in annual revenue up for grabs.
"I don't think they are going to work with Packer. Echo's
main asset is Sydney and there is no reason for either Packer or
Genting to want to give up Sydney," said an analyst in Hong King
who was not authorised to talk to the media. "Both of them are
going to be fighting for Echo's crown jewel," he said.
A Genting spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the
company was considering a takeover offer or disclose its stake,
but Genting said in a statement the total value of its
investment in publicly quoted securities was S$298 million ($234
million). The Australian newspaper said earlier that Genting had
built up a 4.9 percent stake in Echo, which runs Sydney's Star
casino and Jupiter's on the Gold Coast of Australia.
Echo said separately that its chairman, John Story, has
resigned, bowing to a destabilising campaign run by Packer who
owns a rival casino operator and wanted to sack the Echo
chairman.
A full takeover would cost more than A$3 billion ($2.96
billion) and both Packer and Genting would face tough regulatory
scrutiny.
"At this juncture it does seems like a possibility," Loke
Wei Wern, a CIMB Research analyst based in Kuala Lumpur, said of
a Genting takeover bid. "They have that war chest and will have
to deploy it soon."
ECHO SHARES JUMP
Shares in Echo topped the gainers in a broadly weaker
S&P/ASX 200 Index, rising 4.4 percent to value the
company around $3 billion.
But Genting Singapore shares fell 3 percent on concerns the
firm could get involved in a costly takeover battle.
Genting Group, whose biggest assets are Malaysia's Genting
Highlands casino complex and Singapore's S$6.6 billion Resorts
World at Sentosa, also has stakes in Resorts World Manila and
several UK casinos.
Genting missed out on a concession in Macau over a decade
ago and has been aggressively raising its game across the
region, with its parent company planting itself in countries
such as the Philippines and Vietnam to help it secure revenues
in what are expected to be fast-growing emerging casino markets.
The group is headed by Lim Kok Thay, who is chairman and
chief executive of Malaysia's Genting Bhd and executive chairman
of Genting Singapore, and knows Australia well.
The Malaysian Genting Group was a founding shareholder in
the Burswood casino in Perth, which is now owned by Packer's
company.
A source familiar with the situation said the board of Echo
had not had any discussions with Genting ahead of the news about
its stake.
Packer, who has stakes in casinos in Australia, London and
Macau, wants to increase his company Crown Ltd's 10
percent stake in Echo and win a board seat. Crown had put
forward a resolution to remove Story at a July 20 shareholders
meeting.
CHAIRMAN RESIGNS
Echo said in a statement on Friday that Story wanted the
shareholders to vote on his position, but accepted the board's
view that he should resign.
" The board of Echo has formed the view that the ongoing
disruptive campaign concerning the resolution proposed to be put
to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Echo for the removal of
Mr Story was damaging to the company, and that it was in the
best interests of shareholders that Mr Story not contest the
resolution," Echo said.
Crown, which had argued that Echo was underperforming under
Story's leadership, said in a statement on Friday that it would
drop its call for a shareholders meeting.
"Our shareholding in Echo is a material investment for Crown
and we look forward to having discussions with Echo and
exploring opportunities to work together," Packer, Crown's
executive chairman, said in the statement.
Echo completed a costly A$870 million refurbishment of its
Sydney Star casino last year but has not yet seen a substantial
pick-up in revenues, according to analysts.
Crown owns casinos in Melbourne and in Perth, and about a
third of Melco Crown Entertainment, which has casinos
in Macau. It wants Echo's casino licences in Sydney and the Gold
Coast because they are more likely to attract Asian high-rollers
than Melbourne and Perth.
Echo's licences are "irreplaceable," UBS analyst Sam
Theodore said recently, adding that Sydney and the Gold Coast
would be especially attractive to international VIP players.
($1 = 1.0063 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.2754 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Farah Master in Hong Kong and Charmian
Kok in Singapore; Editing by Chris Gallagher)