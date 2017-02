SYDNEY Aug 16 Australian casino owner Echo Entertainment posted a maiden net profit of A$226 million ($236.7 million) and said trading in the early part of fiscal 2012 has been in line with expectations.

Echo, which was spun-off from gaming group Tabcorp on June 11, said on Tuesday it expected significant revenue uplift in the second half from its Star City casino in Sydney following a relaunch.

Echo did not declare a final dividend.

