SYDNEY, July 3 Australian casino operator Echo
Entertainment said on Tuesday regulators have allowed
fund manager Perpetual to increase its stake in the
firm to up to 15 percent.
Under Echo's constitution, no single party can hold more
than 10 percent without regulatory approval.
Genting Group and Australian billionaire James
Packer's Crown Ltd each hold about 10 percent of Echo
and have sought regulatory approval to go higher, an indication
of their interest to takeover the firm that runs the Sydney
casino among others.
