SYDNEY, Sept 20 Genting Hong Kong Ltd (GHK) said it has no plans to sell its stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group Ltd, a day after Genting's Singapore sister company sold its stake in the operator of Sydney's only casino.

In a surprise move, Genting Singapore PLC sold its 4.8 percent stake in Echo on Wednesday in a $165 million deal underwritten by Citigroup, saying it wanted to "rationalize its investments portfolio".

Genting Singapore and GHK, subsidiaries of Malaysian gambling giant Genting Group, each bought almost 5 percent of Echo in June. That raised the prospect of a takeover battle with rival Crown Ltd, controlled by Australian billionaire James Packer.

Crown, which owns a 10 percent share in Echo, has sought regulatory approval to boost that holding to 25 percent. Genting also has an application to increase its stake.

"GHK will continue to hold its investment in Echo Entertainment and remains committed to the application to the New South Wales Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority and Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation for approval to acquire more than 10 percent voting power in Echo Entertainment," GHK said in a statement on Thursday.

A spokesman for the NSW regulator said Genting's application was still under consideration.

"At this stage it is not possible to provide a timeframe for the Authority's determination of the application." (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Eric Meijer)