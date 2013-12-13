Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
Dec 13 EchoStar Corp said it is no longer in discussions to form a joint venture with Vivendi's subsidiary GVT for pay TV services in Brazil.
French media group Vivendi said in October that GVT was in talks with EchoStar to set up a pay TV venture, hoping to offer pay-TV service to Brazilians eager to watch World Cup soccer matches and the Olympic Games coming to their country.
EchoStar, which is owned by billionaire Charlie Ergen, said it remains committed to use its expertise in satellite and video technology to deliver a pay TV service to Brazil via a high-powered BSS satellite.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
March 3 Spotify has reported via Twitter that it now has 50 million paid subscribers, a rise of 25 percent in less than six months, and extending the music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.