PARIS, Dec 13 EchoStar Corp and Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT said on Friday they had ended talks to set up a pay-TV venture in Brazil.
French media group Vivendi said in October that GVT was in talks with EchoStar to set up a pay-TV venture, hoping to offer the service to Brazilians eager to watch World Cup soccer matches and the Olympic Games coming to their country.
EchoStar, which is owned by billionaire Charlie Ergen, said it still plans to using its expertise in satellite and video technology to deliver a pay-TV service to Brazil via a high-powered BSS satellite.
Vivendi said in a separate statement that it remains firmly committed to accelerating the deployment of GVT's pay-TV business.
