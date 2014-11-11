(Corrects to include other advert by KiK)

LONDON Nov 10 Advertisements showing people who appear to be smoking were shown on British television on Monday for the first time in nearly fifty years following a regulatory change.

Adverts for VIP e-cigarettes, made by Electronic Cigarettes International Group, and KiK Electronic Cigarettes, aired on ITV1 and TruTV, respectively.

VIP's ad features a woman seductively 'vaping,' or puffing on an e-cigarette, while KiK's ad features a group of people holding e-cigarettes and talking about them.

The ads were able to be broadcast following a legal change by the Advertising Standards Authority coming into effect on Monday specifying a host of new rules, including that the ads make clear the product is not a tobacco product and that they must not include health claims.

"This advert will mark the first time in almost 50 years that TV audiences see someone exhale what appears to be cigarette smoke on an advert, however it is actually vapour," said Dave Levin, VIP co-founder, in a statement. "Vaping has never been shown on a TV advert in the UK before."

Television advertising of cigarettes was banned in the UK in 1965.

In the European Union, e-cigarette companies have been rushing to advertise their products ahead of a 2016 ban on such advertising.

Electronic cigarettes, metal tubes that vaporize liquid nicotine, are gaining popularity in Europe and the United States but remain the subject of intense debate regarding their safety and questions over whether they help smokers quit or lead non-smokers to develop nicotine habits. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)