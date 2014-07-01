BERLIN, July 1 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel believes a ruling by the European Union's top court on
Tuesday has removed any lingering EU obstacles to Berlin's
renewable energy law.
"The European Court of Justice has send a clear signal on
the continued support of renewable energy in Europe," Gabriel
said in a statement after the court ruled that Sweden's scheme
for supporting renewable energy was compatible with EU law.
"I am assuming now that there are no more state-aid related
obstacles to the German renewable energy law."
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Noah Barkin)