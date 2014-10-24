Oct 24 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik AG :

* Says to be European development partner for promising drug against pancreatic cancer

* Says drug to enter phase III clinical trials soon

* Says is engaging with U.S. based biotech company to become contract manufacturer for new type of cancer treatment

* Says is creating a new production plant for this purpose at its Braunschweig location with financial support provided by the customer