BRIEF-Gemphire qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders $7.2 mln
* Gemphire announces fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
Oct 24 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik AG :
* Says to be European development partner for promising drug against pancreatic cancer
* Says drug to enter phase III clinical trials soon
* Says is engaging with U.S. based biotech company to become contract manufacturer for new type of cancer treatment
* Says is creating a new production plant for this purpose at its Braunschweig location with financial support provided by the customer Source text - bit.ly/1wtOCLu Further company coverage:
* Gemphire announces fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.
* Cidara therapeutics inc - qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share $0.88