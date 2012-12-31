BRIEF-Sabaa International Co for Pharmaceutical FY profit rises
Feb 19 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
BRUSSELS Dec 31 Eckert & Ziegler Bebig SA : * Signs agreement for the local production of brachytherapy devices with
Russia's zao msm-medimpex * Says deal will increase its 2012 EBIT by about 4 million euros
Feb 19 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
* Board approves authorised capital increase to egp 200 million from egp 70 million, issued capital increase to egp 58.6 million from egp 53.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2l8zsOP) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit EGP 32.4 million versus EGP 22.2 million year ago