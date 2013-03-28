BRUSSELS, March 28 Eckert & Ziegler Bebig SA : * Says sales for 2012 reached 31.8 million EUR, compared to 30.4 million EUR in

2011 * Says operating results reached 5.3 million EUR for the full year 2012,

compared to 5.1 million EUR in 2011 * Says cash amounted to 3.3 million EUR at the end of December 2012 * 2012 net income 3.9 million euros