BRUSSELS, March 25 Belgian radiotherapy company
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG said on Monday it had settled a
legal dispute with Core Oncology Inc, with the latter agreeing
to pay it $1.7 million to end proceedings.
The two companies entered into a strategic alliance in
November 2009 in which the Belgian company received an option to
take over Core Oncology and made a short-term loan to it.
It did not take over Core and subsequently filed a complaint
with the U.S. Federal Court in Seattle in early 2011 over
non-repayment of the loan.
The Belgian company said it and Core Oncology signed an out
of court settlement on Monday related to their dispute.
The payment would be booked as "other income" in the first
quarter of 2013.
"With this out of court settlement, we have avoided many
years of litigation, and our financial power has also been
strengthened. No further legal costs will be incurred," said
Edgar Loeffler, managing director of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)