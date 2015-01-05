Jan 5 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und
Medizintechnik AG :
* Disappointing Radiation Therapy business in Eastern Europe
threatens to undermine consolidated profit forecast for 2014
* Annual sales in former CIS countries were down by half to
almost 4 million euros in 2014, total sales for segment were
merely on par with previous year's figure of 28 million euros
* Group Executive Committee forecasts a 30 pct decline in
EPS to around 1.25 euros instead of previously estimated
increase to 2.00 euros in 2014
