May 6 Eckert & Ziegler Bebig SA :

* At eur 6.5 million, sales in Q1 of 2014 were considerably higher compared to eur 5.5 million in prior year

* Tncrease in sales is exclusively a result of recently acquired business in us

* Gross profit improved by 10.8 pct year on year from eur 2.8 million to eur 3.1 million

* Bebig's order bookings grew by 15 pct compared to the first quarter of 2013