May 5 Oil and gas company Eclipse Resources Corp
filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of
common stock that would raise about $100 million.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the
lead underwriters for the IPO, the company said in a filing with
the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "ECR".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)