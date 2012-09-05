By Isabell Witt
| LONDON, Sept 5
seeking to raise up to 500 million euros for a fund to invest in
the loans and bonds of highly-leveraged companies, aiming to
fill a gap left by a drop in lending to such borrowers by banks
and specialist funds.
The fund will invest in both secured loans and high yield
bonds in non-peripheral European countries issued by
highly-leveraged, non-investment grade rated companies and
private equity backed borrowers, ECM, a unit of U.S. bank Wells
Fargo, said on Wednesday.
The European leveraged loan market is under pressure to
replace billions of euros of cash falling away as collateralized
loan obligation (CLO) funds in Europe - which were traditionally
the main provider of credit during the 2006 and 2007 LBO boom
years - are coming to the end of their lives.
Unlike in the United States, no new CLOs have been created
in Europe and banks are under pressure to cut their balance
sheets due to regulatory requirements.
Investors believe that funds that allow for the investment
in loans and bonds together will be a new strategy for European
fund managers to help diversify exposure to an asset class that
yields over 5 percent.
"We believe that a fund combining senior secured loans and
bonds will provide investors with excellent exposure to the
corporate sub-investment grade credit market," said Matthew
Craston, head of alternative investments at ECM.
The fund will focus on lending to companies in northern
non-peripheral European countries and provide loans in the most
secured portion of debt, where recovery rates have historically
been highest in Europe, ECM said.
Torben Ronberg will be lead portfolio manager of the fund,
with Andre Mazzella, ECM's senior high yield portfolio manager,
acting as co-lead.
ECM has over $9.5 billion of assets under management and has
invested in high yield bonds since it was founded in 1999, and
in senior secured loans since 2004, both in separate strategies
and in multi-asset class credit funds.