LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - European Credit Management launched two new funds on Monday including its first to be exclusively focused on high-yield and a financials fund aimed at taking advantage of an anticipated shake-up in banks' capital structure.

The ECM High Yield Fund aims to make annual returns of 8-10% through income and capital appreciation, and will be managed by lead portfolio manager Andre Mazzella who has more than 13 years of experience in high yield.

The sell-off in high-yield since the summer has created the best entry point to the asset class in more than two years, although investors remain cautious about calling the bottom as uncertainty about the euro zone sovereign crisis rages on.

The average spread of high-yield bonds over government debt increased to more than 1,000bp in early October from lows of 470bp in April, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data. It has since fallen back to 877bp, but still signals great value as default rates remain below 2%.

"We are seeing significant investment opportunities in high yield and believe that this asset class should form an integral part of efficient credit portfolios for investors seeking attractive risk adjusted returns at a time of historic low yields," said Ross Pamphilon, ECM Head of Investments.

"Dislocation has created capital appreciation opportunities that did not exist 6 months ago," Mazzella said at a conference hosted by ECM earlier this month.

In addition, the European high-yield market has grown dramatically in the last 18-months, and despite its three-month shutdown since the summer, now offers the greatest diversify in its relatively short decade-long life span.

TMT, which dominated the market prior to the 2002 bubble, now accounts for about 20% of overall supply, while auto-related credits and basic industries account for approximately 18% each, ECM estimates.

Record supply of EUR42bn in 2010 was drive predominantly by companies refinancing bank debt with bonds, and has been an increasing funding source for leveraged buyouts as bank lending remains constrained.

CAPITALISING ON RECAPITALISATION

The ECM Financial Funds, meanwhile, aims to make annual returns of Euribor plus 6-10% net of fees during 2011-13, falling to Euribor plus 3-5% thereafter.

The Financials Fund will be managed by lead portfolio manager Satish Pulle and is supported by recent new hire Robert Montague, a senior financials analyst, and Andy Li, a specialist portfolio manager.

"Significant value will be created for credit investors over the next 10 years, as financial institutions, households and governments deleverage their balance sheets as a long term response to the current financial crisis," Pamphilon said.

Pulle told IFR in June that the financials fund would be focused on investing in subordinated and hybrid capital instruments from insurance companies and banks as well as contingent capital.

"I do see the subordinated debt market developing along the lines of the high-yield bond market in the sense that there will be specialist funds focused on the sector," Pulle said.

"The investor base has got to change especially given that we expect a great deal of capital issuance, driven by Basel 3 and increasing risk-weighted assets."

ECM, which is majority owned by Wells Fargo and manages around EUR10bn of assets, said both new funds are UCITs compliant.

The High Yield Fund will have a European focus, though it will also invest on a global basis in order to take advantage of relative value and improved diversification opportunities.

The Financials Fund, which has a capacity of EUR500m, will focus primarily on European, EMEA emerging market and US financial institutions to take advantage of relative value and diversification opportunities. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)