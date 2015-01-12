LONDON Jan 12 Early successes bode well for
firms wanting to raise money through European stock markets in
2015, according to bankers who earn handsome fees from such
deals which surged last year.
Santander found investors eager for a 7.5 billion
euro ($8.9 billion) share sale announced on Jan. 8, with books
being covered in just an hour.
And despite the New Year holiday, bankers seized the
opportunity on Jan. 2 to relaunch German cable operator Tele
Columbus's Frankfurt stock market listing.
Some bankers are expecting around 10 initial public
offerings (IPOs) of shares to be launched across Europe in the
coming weeks.
"What was notable about last year is that you did see the
full gamut of issuance," said Martin Thorneycroft, head of
syndicate at Morgan Stanley.
"Whether the market maintains that volume remains to be
seen. It certainly could, but it will require market
cooperation."
Tele Columbus's offering was delayed amid market turmoil in
the fourth quarter of 2014, and bankers expect other companies
which postponed capital raising to try again. The share listings
of firms including British bank Aldermore and
French engineering services group Spie were among those
postponed during the period.
Beyond share sales, bankers expect merger and acquisition
(M&A) related financing to provide some of the bigger and
juicier deals for the year. Among those, UK telecoms firm BT
is expected to hold a rights issue for its acquisition of
EE.
"Right now we haven't got a list of monster deals," one
senior equity capital market (ECM) banker said. "But it's very,
very market dependent. The real question is stuff we can't see -
major corporate carve-outs, big M&A capital raisings."
"BE FLEXIBLE"
In 2014 European IPOs raised over $65 billion in the year to
Dec. 15, up 87 percent over the previous year, according to
Thomson Reuters data, the highest since the financial crisis.
Total equity issuance in the region hit almost $264 billion,
beating even the United States, at $250 billion.
But concerns on global growth threw markets into turmoil
later in the year, causing European deals worth $2.5 billion to
be pulled in October alone as the CBOE Market Volatility Index
, the so called "fear gauge" of the stock market, spiked
to three-year highs of 31.06.
The index closed at 17.46 on Friday. But market uncertainty
and volatility remains as oil prices plummet, the euro falls,
and geopolitical uncertainty roils countries such as Greece,
pushing European shares to a loss of 1.1 percent in the
first full trading week of 2015.
The UK also has a general election in May, which bankers
said could shutter the window for new deals around that time.
"Markets dislike uncertainty - just look to Greece for a
case study," said Dru Danford, Head of Corporate Finance at
Shore Capital.
"For the UK, an uncertain election result may negatively
impact investor and in particular foreign investor appetite for
UK issuance which could make 2015 more challenging."
Appetite from U.S. investors accounted for over half of
demand in some 2014 deals, according to Bank of America Merrill
Lynch. Some bankers questioned how keen U.S. investors
would remain as their own economy shows signs of recovery.
"I would advise clients to be diligent and flexible, and
ready to tap markets at short notice," said Achintya Mangla,
co-head of equity capital markets at JP Morgan.
($1 = 0.8446 euros)
