LONDON Nov 19 Wells Fargo-owned ECM Asset
Management (ECM) has launched a 750 million euro (941.18 million
US dollar) European infrastructure debt fund, ECM announced on
Wednesday.
The fund will invest its parallel euro and sterling vehicles
in senior debt for high value/low risk assets across
infrastructure projects and utilities in continental Europe and
the UK, on a buy-and-hold basis.
ECM has teamed up with Santander in order to secure strong
deal flow, giving it access to a large number of diverse
transactions in Europe and the UK on a first right of refusal
basis.
ECM said it had entered into a strategic partnership with a
leading European player but declined to comment on it being
Santander. Santander was not immediately available to comment.
The fund will mainly focus in floating rate debt, with an
ability to invest up to 20 percent in fixed rate debt across the
renewable energy, social infrastructure, transport, power, oil
and gas, telecoms and utilities sectors.
"With government funding reduced globally and banks'
appetite for long term lending structurally diminished by Basel
III new capital and liquidity rules, funding is evolving as
these traditional sources decrease. This is a great time
therefore to take advantage of the sizeable supply and demand
gap present in this space," said Nicola Beretta Covacivich, ECM
Head of infrastructure finance.
The fund is structured as a closed-ended English limited
partnership and is due to have a first close by the end of the
first quarter in 2015.
ECM manages $8 billion of European fixed income credit
assets across a number of credit asset classes including
investment grade, high yield corporate bonds, asset backed
securities, bank capital, senior secured loans, high yield,
European emerging market debt and Infrastructure debt.
(1 US dollar = 0.7969 euro)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)