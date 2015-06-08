ACCRA, June 8 Pan-African bank Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has named Ade Ayeyemi as its new group chief executive.

Nigerian Ayeyemi, currently head of Citigroup's sub-Saharan Africa division, will replace Ecobank CEO Albert Essien who is retiring at the end of June. He will lead a bank headquartered in Togo that has operations in 36 African countries. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Pravin Char)