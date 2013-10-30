LAGOS Oct 30 Ecobank Transnational's Chairman Kolapo Lawson will stand down with immediate effect and hand over to Vice Chairman Andre Siaka on an interim basis, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Pan-African lender, which is being investigated by Nigeria's securities regulator over an alleged misstatement of its 2012 performance, said Lawson would also retire from its board on Dec. 31. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by David Cowell)