ABIDJAN Jan 16 An Ivory Coast commercial court
has ordered Ecobank Transnational Inc (ETI) to pay $15
million in damages to former chief executive Thierry Tanoh, who
was dismissed last year amid allegations of poor governance, his
lawyer said on Friday.
The board of Ecobank had removed Tanoh last March and
replaced him with his then deputy Albert Essien, after months of
turmoil over corporate governance and leadership at one of the
biggest financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa.
At the time, the crisis was seen as a test case for
regulators that put a spotlight on the integrity of Africa's
financial institutions.
Tanoh has denied all allegations of poor corporate
governance and took his case to the commercial court,
complaining that Ecobank board member Daniel Matjila, chief
executive of South Africa's Public Investment Corporation, had
tarnished Tanoh's image in a letter published in the media.
PIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on
Friday.
"It's a trial that reestablishes the honour and reputation
of Thierry Tanoh," said Tanoh's lawyer Soualiho Lassomann
Diomande after the ruling. Tanoh had initially sought $30
million in damages, he added.
Ecobank did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The tribunal ordered Ecobank to publish the decision in
South African media, Diomande said, adding that a separate case
over Tanoh's dismissal is pending in a court in the Togolese
capital, where ETI has its headquarters.
Tanoh, an Ivorian, now works for Ivory Coast President
Alassane Ouattara as deputy secretary general in the presidency.
