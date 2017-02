ACCRA Oct 18 Pan-African bank Ecobank Transnational Inc said on Tuesday that net profit for nine months to September was up 61 pct at 186.58 million cedis ($115.17 mln) from 116.147 million cedis for the same period last year.

It said in a statement that revenues rose 37 percent to 1.21 billion cedis from 888.97 million cedis while net interest income also rose to 602.36 million cedis, up 23 percent from 490.21 million a year earlier.

ETI's basic earnings per share were up 60 percent to 0.0162 cedis from 0.0108 cedis. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)