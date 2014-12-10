BRIEF-Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding to sell 70 pct stake in real estate unit at 317 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
LONDON Dec 10 Africa's Ecobank Transnational Inc, the parent company of pan-African banking group Ecobank, has signed a $200 million one-year syndicated loan, the bank announced on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank acted as initial mandated lead arranger, bookrunner and facility agent for the loan, which raised $230 million in syndication.
The facility pays an interest margin of 475 basis points over Libor and will be used for general corporate purposes, one banker close to the deal said.
In November, Ecobank Nigeria signed a $150 million, one-year loan coordinated by Standard Chartered Bank.
ETI is rated B by Fitch Ratings. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
* Mandates banks for arranging meetings with investors for the purpose of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Sustainable Bond issuance