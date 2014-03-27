UPDATE 1-Investors flock to I&M Bank Rwanda IPO
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand from investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said.
ACCRA, March 27 Ecobank Ghana Limited, the local unit of pan-African bank Ecobank, said on Thursday its net profit for the 12 months through December 2013 rose 43.8 percent to 190,633 million cedis ($72 million) compared with 132.557 million cedis a year ago.
Net interest income rose 70.8 percent to 389,554 million cedis while total income increased 39.5 percent to 589,741 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). ($1=2.6600 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)
