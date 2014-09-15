(Updates with Ecobank comment)
By David French and Chijioke Ohuocha
DUBAI/LAGOS, Sept 15 Qatar National Bank
(QNB) has acquired a further 11 percent stake in
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated in a deal
worth $283 million, making it the pan-African lender's largest
shareholder.
The purchase is a rapid escalation to 23.5 percent of QNB's
total holdings in one of the most prominent banks in sub-Saharan
Africa, but an Ecobank spokesman said that it would not lead to
a takeover bid and QNB's stake would be reduced later this year.
QNB said that it acquired 2.048 billion ordinary shares
using its existing resources to raise its stake.
"This enables QNB Group to become the largest shareholder
whilst strengthening the partnership with Ecobank," QNB said in
a statement, adding that it was advised on the deal by its own
investment banking arm and Morgan Stanley.
Monday's purchase comes after QNB acquired a 12.5 percent
stake in Ecobank from Nigerian "bad bank" Asset Management
Company of Nigeria (AMCON) this month.
QNB has said it wants to become the largest bank in the
Middle East and Africa by 2017. At the moment it is the
second-biggest by assets, behind South Africa's Standard Bank
.
The investment in Ecobank is the Qatari lender's second
African purchase in the past two years, having bought Societe
Generale's Egyptian business for $2 billion in March
last year.
Ecobank has often been touted as a pan-African success story
because of its strong growth, aggressive expansion strategy and
wide continental footprint.
Those factors that have made it attractive to foreign
investors, though its image was tarnished this year by a
long-running governance scandal that resulted in the firing of
its chief executive, Thierry Tanoh.
Ecobank spokesman Richard Uku welcomed QNB's increase in its
stake but reiterated that the bank has a 20 percent limit for
institutional investors set by the board.
The conversion of a loan from South Africa's Nedbank
to shares in Ecobank later this year would bring QNB's
stake down to that limit, he said.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by David Goodman)