BRIEF-MKB posted HUF 9.5 bln after-tax profit in 2016 after big loss in 2015
Hungary's MKB posted HUF 9.5 billion after-tax profit in 2016 versus HUF 76.4 billion loss in 2015
ACCRA, April 29 Ecobank Ghana Limited, the local unit of pan-African bank Ecobank, said on Tuesday its net profit for the three months through March rose 97.7 percent to 71,805 million cedis ($25.55 million) compared with 36,304 million cedis a year ago.
Net interest income rose 45.4 percent to 124,907 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). ($1=2.8100 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)
March 21 Chengdu Qianfeng Electronics Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/C7EIqb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Approves issuance of fixed-rate non-convertible bonds with duration of up to 5 years and expected to be issued in the amount of up to 350 million euros ($377.69 million)