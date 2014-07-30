ACCRA, July 30 Ecobank Ghana Limited, the local unit of pan-African bank Ecobank, said on Wednesday its net profit for the six months through to June rose 91.2 percent to 153,947 million cedis ($44.5 million) compared with 80,487 million cedis a year ago.

Net interest income rose 42.8 percent to 259,926 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). ($1=3.4600 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)