ACCRA Jan 13 Ecobank is taking seriously a report on its governance by Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission and has made changes to strengthen corporate controls, the pan-African bank said in a statement on Monday.

The bank will convene a meeting of shareholders once it receives in the next few weeks two other reports on governance and any potential lapses in internal control and audit, the statement said.

Nigeria's securities regulator said on Thursday the pan-African bank showed a lack of transparency in its recruitments that fostered conflicts of interest and recommended it pick a new chairman. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)