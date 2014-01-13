* Ecobank has a presence in 35 African countries
* Ecobank awaits reports from EY, Swiss business school
(Adds quote, detail)
ACCRA Jan 13 Ecobank is taking seriously a
report on its governance by Nigeria's Securities and Exchange
Commission and has made changes to strengthen corporate
controls, the pan-African bank said in a statement on Monday.
The bank will convene a meeting of shareholders once it
receives in the next few weeks two other reports on governance
and any potential lapses in internal control and audit, the
statement said.
Nigeria's securities regulator said on Thursday the
pan-African bank showed a lack of transparency in its
recruitments that fostered conflicts of interest and recommended
it pick a new chairman.
"Changes have indeed already been made and the initiatives
are under way to strengthen further ETI's corporate governance,"
said the Ecobank statement. It said the lender took the SEC
press release "very seriously".
Ecobank has commissioned a report into its governance by the
Global Board Center at Switzerland's International Institute for
Management Development and expects to receive it by the end of
January.
The bank said it is also awaiting a report by professional
services firm EY, formerly Ernst & Young, into previous lapses
in internal control and audit, which had already been identified
and addressed by the board and management.
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)