JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 Ecobank chief executive Thierry Tanoh has failed to raise any capital, bring stability or extract efficiencies, according to board member Daniel Matjila, who represents South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the bank's largest shareholder.

The PIC supports reconstituting Ecobank's board and would possibly support a change in chief executive, Matjila, the chief investment officer for PIC, who sits on Ecobank's 12-member board, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ecobank's shareholders are due to vote on March 3 on governance reforms that follow pressure on the bank over corporate governance. Top executives are divided over Tanoh and senior leaders have called for him to step down. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)