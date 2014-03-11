ACCRA, March 11 The board of Ecobank decided on Tuesday to remove chief executive Thierry Tanoh following months of turmoil at one of the biggest financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa.

Two senior bank sources confirmed that Tanoh had been removed during a board meeting in the Cameroon capital Yaounde but gave no further details. The sources declined to be named. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)