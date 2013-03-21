Kenyan forces battle al Shabaab militants in Somalia
NAIROBI Kenya said its forces had killed 57 Islamist al Shabaab militants in a battle in southern Somalia on Wednesday, but the group denied any of its fighters had died in the clash.
LAGOS, March 21 Nigeria's stock market regulator has suspended Ecobank from all capital market activities and from being a receiving bank because of irregularities surrounding a margin loan, a notice on its website said on Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said an Ecobank client Arian Capital Management had used capital from another company as collateral for a margin loan from Ecobank. After suspending Arian, the SEC said it had asked Ecobank for an explanation but the bank did not reply. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; editing by Keiron Henderson)
BERLIN A Christian cleric on Thursday criticised Chancellor Angela Merkel for kowtowing to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and downplaying human rights concerns as she headed to north Africa to expand trade and investment ties.
ABUJA Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on indefinite medical leave in Britain, has spoken to the King of Morocco by telephone, a government spokesman said on Thursday.