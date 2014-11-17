Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LAGOS Nov 17 The Nigerian unit of pan-African lender Ecobank said on Monday it has secured $150 million in a debt facility from a group of international banks to grow its loan book.
The loan, which attracted participation from Standard Chartered Bank, Commerzbank, Mashreq and First Gulf Bank PJSC, was a one-year facility, the African bank said in a statement.
"The facility marks Ecobank's debut in the international loan market and lays the groundwork for future fundraising on a broader basis," the bank said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Bate Felix and Michael Urquhart)
