LAGOS, April 20 Pan-African banking group Ecobank said on Monday its 2014 pretax profit rose 144 percent year-on-year to 86.44 billion naira ($434 million).

Revenue also rose to 489.25 billion naira from 411.18 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a statement, and also proposed a bonus issue of one for every five shares. The bank did not give a reason for the increase in earnings.

($1 = 198.95 naira)