LAGOS, April 19 Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational will sell a 19.58 percent stake in its shares to South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC) for $250 million, the bank said on Thursday.

"The transaction will bolster Ecobank's tier one capital and further enhance its ability to grow its business across the African continent," the lender, which operates in 32 African countries, said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)