LAGOS, Sept 4 Ecobank on Thursday said Qatar
National Bank (QNB) had acquired a 12.5 percent stake
in the African lender from Nigeria's government-owned "bad bank"
AMCON.
Stockbrokers told Reuters that $200 million worth of Ecobank
shares were transferred to the Gulf's largest
bank on Thursday at 20.01 naira each.
AMCON acquired the stake after Ecobank merged its Nigerian
operations with failed lender Oceanic Bank, which AMCON helped
to recapitalise, before the Ecobank takeover.
With the sale, AMCON, the second-largest shareholder in
Ecobank, has divested its stake.
