BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development plans new town development project, issue medium-term notes
* Says it plans to issue up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
DAKAR, March 28 Pan-African Ecobank Transnational said on Wednesday its 2011 net profits hit $206.8 million, up 57 percent from $131.8 million in 2010.
Click here for a recent interview with Ecobank's CEO Arnold Ekpe
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis)
* Says it plans to issue up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
* Says insurance unit's January premium income at 1.5 billion yuan ($218.55 million)
DUBAI, Feb 14 Dubai-based building company Drake & Scull (DSI) announced a turnaround and capital restructuring plan on Tuesday as it reported another quarterly loss, the latest sign of how a slowdown in the Gulf's construction industry is hurting contractors.