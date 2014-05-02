BRIEF-Cleantech Invest: Enersize signs new customer agreements
* Says portfolio company Enersize signs new customer agreements with cement plant and diesel engine manufacturer
ACCRA May 2 Pan-African lender Ecobank reported a 2013 pre-tax profit of $222 million on revenue of $2.0 billion, down 34 percent on the previous year, the bank said on Friday.
Ecobank's profit after tax from continuing operations was $156 million, down 45 percent on 2012. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Says portfolio company Enersize signs new customer agreements with cement plant and diesel engine manufacturer
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s (Guangzhou R&F, BB/Stable) leverage has fallen below the agency's expectations, according to the 2016 annual results. Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted net inventories, had improved to around 50% by December 2016 from 57% in June 2016 and 60% in December 2015. The level is high for its rating, but is sufficiently mitigated by a strong busines
* Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 644.6 million lira ($172.24 million) versus 509.9 million lira year ago