ACCRA, March 11 Pan-African lender Ecobank
announced the departure of its embattled Chief
Executive Thierry Tanoh on Tuesday and said deputy group CEO
Albert Essien would replace him.
Ecobank also reinstated with immediate effect Finance
Director Laurence do Rego, who was dismissed in January
following a dispute over her qualifications, a statement
released by the bank said.
The decisions taken at a board meeting in Yaounde, the
capital of Cameroon, follow months of turmoil at one of the
biggest financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa.
