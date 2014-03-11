ACCRA, March 11 Pan-African lender Ecobank announced the departure of its embattled Chief Executive Thierry Tanoh on Tuesday and said deputy group CEO Albert Essien would replace him.

Ecobank also reinstated with immediate effect Finance Director Laurence do Rego, who was dismissed in January following a dispute over her qualifications, a statement released by the bank said.

The decisions taken at a board meeting in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, follow months of turmoil at one of the biggest financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier)